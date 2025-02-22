Chandigarh: Youth caught securing free medicines fraudulently under Ayushman Bharat scheme

A 25-year-old youth was caught fraudulently securing expensive medicines for free under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from PGIMER’s Amrit Pharmacy using stamps and indent books of hospital’s urology department. The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free treatment and medicines up to ₹ 5 lakh per year for eligible families. (Getty image)

Hailing from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, the accused, Raman, had been securing the medicines, each costing ₹30,000-35,000, over a span of two to three days under the false pretext of getting them for different patients. On his third visit, the pharmacy in-charge, Sunpreet, became suspicious when Raman couldn’t provide details of the patients or doctors. As he attempted to flee, he was caught by PGIMER security and handed over to police.

Upon investigation, a urology department’s indent book and eight department stamps were found with him, leading to an FIR under Section 341 (3) of BNS. PGIMER’s medical superintendent Vipin Kaushal confirmed that along with police probe, an internal inquiry was underway to investigate how an outsider obtained these stamps and the indent book.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free treatment and medicines up to ₹5 lakh per year for eligible families. For medicines costing above ₹2,000, patients need the doctor’s prescription in the indent book with stamps from the doctor, nursing officer, Ayushman counter and dispensary.