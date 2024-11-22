Chandigarh: Youth Congress joins employees’ hunger strike at GMCH-32

The Youth Congress joined a hunger strike organised by employees of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, demanding the reinstatement of an outsourced sanitation worker, Bablu. Bablu, who worked at the hospital for seven years, began a 12-hour hunger strike outside MHI on November 7, escalating to a 24-hour strike after his demands were ignored. (iStock)

He was terminated on November 6 following an alleged misconduct and altercation with a female warden at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) building.

Bablu, who worked at the hospital for seven years, began a 12-hour hunger strike outside MHI on November 7, escalating to a 24-hour strike after his demands were ignored.

His deteriorating health prompted the Employees and Workers’ Joint Action Committee to intervene, convincing him to break his fast on Wednesday. However, 11-12 outsourced workers have since continued the protest, staging a 12-hour hunger strike daily to pressurise the administration.

Youth Congress state president Deepak Lubana, after joining the protest on Thursday, said, “Protecting the rights of hospital employees is our primary responsibility. We demand that the UT administration should take immediate action.”

President of joint action committee, Sukhbir Singh, criticised the administration for failing to hold a dialogue, despite meetings with GMCH director principal AK Attri and UT health secretary Ajay Chagti.

Bablu, a resident of Faidan Nizampur village, expressed his willingness to work in any other GMCH building but refuses to be transferred to Chandimandir, as suggested by the contractor.

A GMCH spokesperson clarified that Bablu was not terminated but transferred as he was allegedly found misbehaving. The protest continues as employees demand justice for Bablu and accountability from the administration. Patient care at the hospital remains unaffected.