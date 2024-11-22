Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Youth Congress joins employees’ hunger strike at GMCH-32

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 22, 2024 09:58 AM IST

A GMCH spokesperson clarified that Bablu was not terminated but transferred as he was allegedly found misbehaving; the protest continues as employees demand justice for Bablu and accountability from the administration

The Youth Congress joined a hunger strike organised by employees of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, demanding the reinstatement of an outsourced sanitation worker, Bablu.

Bablu, who worked at the hospital for seven years, began a 12-hour hunger strike outside MHI on November 7, escalating to a 24-hour strike after his demands were ignored. (iStock)
Bablu, who worked at the hospital for seven years, began a 12-hour hunger strike outside MHI on November 7, escalating to a 24-hour strike after his demands were ignored. (iStock)

He was terminated on November 6 following an alleged misconduct and altercation with a female warden at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) building.

Bablu, who worked at the hospital for seven years, began a 12-hour hunger strike outside MHI on November 7, escalating to a 24-hour strike after his demands were ignored.

His deteriorating health prompted the Employees and Workers’ Joint Action Committee to intervene, convincing him to break his fast on Wednesday. However, 11-12 outsourced workers have since continued the protest, staging a 12-hour hunger strike daily to pressurise the administration.

Youth Congress state president Deepak Lubana, after joining the protest on Thursday, said, “Protecting the rights of hospital employees is our primary responsibility. We demand that the UT administration should take immediate action.”

President of joint action committee, Sukhbir Singh, criticised the administration for failing to hold a dialogue, despite meetings with GMCH director principal AK Attri and UT health secretary Ajay Chagti.

Bablu, a resident of Faidan Nizampur village, expressed his willingness to work in any other GMCH building but refuses to be transferred to Chandimandir, as suggested by the contractor.

A GMCH spokesperson clarified that Bablu was not terminated but transferred as he was allegedly found misbehaving. The protest continues as employees demand justice for Bablu and accountability from the administration. Patient care at the hospital remains unaffected.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On