Chandigarh: Youth Congress launches ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign in Haryana, targets BJP govt over paper leaks and unemployment

The Haryana Youth Congress on Sunday launched its 40-day “Chhatron ki goonj” campaign from Rohtak, with former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asserting that the initiative aims to raise issues concerning the state’s students and youth. Former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda during the campaign in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Speaking on the occasion Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria briefed party workers about the campaign, saying the organisation would spend the next 40 days interacting directly with students in colleges and universities across the state to create awareness about their constitutional rights, education, employment and social justice.

“Chhatron ki goonj” (voice of students) is a nationwide campaign of the Indian National Congress (INC) launched by the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from Kota, Rajasthan last month. Kataria said the campaign aims to highlight issues affecting students and young people, including the crisis in the education system, recurring examination paper leaks, unemployment, and recruitment irregularities. It seeks to engage students across the country and raise awareness about their rights while advocating reforms to ensure transparent examinations, quality education, and better employment opportunities.

Kataria alleged that repeated paper leak incidents and recruitment scams during the BJP government’s tenure had adversely affected the future of lakhs of students. He also raised concerns over rising unemployment and vacancies in reserved posts for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), claiming they had weakened the spirit of social justice.

“Our struggle will continue until every student secures the right to quality education, employment and a dignified future,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Hooda said students and youth in Haryana were concerned about their future as repeated paper leaks and alleged administrative failures had shattered the aspirations of hardworking candidates. He said the campaign would provide fresh momentum to the fight for students’ rights and described Kataria as a dedicated and hardworking young leader.

Congress always stood with students, youth, farmers, workers and the common people, and would continue to fight for their rights, he added.