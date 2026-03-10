Chandigarh: Youth robs 74-year-old advocate of phone near Sector 45 gaushala

A 74-year-old advocate was allegedly pushed to the ground and robbed of his mobile phone by an unidentified youth near the gaushala in Sector 45 on Sunday night. The elderly man fell on the road due to the push and suffered a head injury. (HT)

According to police, the victim, Ashok Kumar Batra, a resident of Progressive Society in Sector 50, had gone to feed cows at the gaushala in Sector 45 around 8.30 pm.

While he was returning home via the slip road towards Sector 45 C/D, a boy allegedly struck up a conversation with him. Batra alleged that the youth suddenly pushed him and snatched his mobile phone from his hand before fleeing the spot. The elderly man fell on the road due to the push and suffered a head injury.

Police said Batra was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 45 for treatment. A police team from the Burail police post reached the hospital after receiving information about the assault during patrol around 9.20 pm.

Based on the complainant’s statement, a case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 309 (6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 34 police station.

The complainant told the police he would be able to identify the accused if produced before him. No arrest had been made till the filing of this report, and further investigation is underway.