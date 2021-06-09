Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Youths assault man over his dog touching their football, four held
The victim was admitted to the hospital following the assault.
The victim was admitted to the hospital following the assault.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Youths assault man over his dog touching their football, four held

The group first hurled abuses at the victim on Sunday and attacked him with hockey sticks during his walk the next day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST

Angered by his pet dog touching their football, a group of youths beat up a man with hockey sticks near the Sector 42 lake on Monday.

The accused, Gaurav and Vijay, both residents of Sector 52, and Rohit and Anuj Singh, residents of Buterla village, Sector 41, were arrested on the complaint of Shivam Yadav of Attawa village.

Shivam told the police that he was out for a walk with his dog near the lake on Sunday. The youths were playing football nearby. As the ball rolled over near him, his dog touched it, which angered the group. They hurled abuses at him before leaving.

On Monday, when he was again walking with his dog as per routine, the youths attacked him with hockey sticks. As a crowd gathered, they fled the spot.

Police were informed and Yadav was admitted to a hospital. Acting on his complaint, the accused were booked under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station and arrested later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.