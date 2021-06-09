Chandigarh: Youths assault man over his dog touching their football, four held

Angered by his pet dog touching their football, a group of youths beat up a man with hockey sticks near the Sector 42 lake on Monday.

The accused, Gaurav and Vijay, both residents of Sector 52, and Rohit and Anuj Singh, residents of Buterla village, Sector 41, were arrested on the complaint of Shivam Yadav of Attawa village.

Shivam told the police that he was out for a walk with his dog near the lake on Sunday. The youths were playing football nearby. As the ball rolled over near him, his dog touched it, which angered the group. They hurled abuses at him before leaving.

On Monday, when he was again walking with his dog as per routine, the youths attacked him with hockey sticks. As a crowd gathered, they fled the spot.

Police were informed and Yadav was admitted to a hospital. Acting on his complaint, the accused were booked under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station and arrested later.