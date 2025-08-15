Chandigarh: Yuvraj dominates round three at Mysuru golf open

Yuvraj Sandhu dominated the proceedings on day three with an eight-under 62 highlighted by two eagles to extend his lead to three shots at the ₹1 crore Mysuru Open 2025. A confident-looking Yuvraj, the leader from round one onwards, moved his total to an imposing 22-under 188. Chandigarh-based Sandhu (61-65-62), the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, is now staring at his third PGTI title of the season. Sandhu landed his tee shot within two feet of the pin on the Par-4 seventh. (HT Photo for representation)

Jamal Hossain (62-65-64) of Bangladesh posted a 64 despite missing some crucial putts to continue in second place for the third straight day as his total read 19-under 191. Delhi golfer Arjun Prasad also carded a 64 to move into sole third place at a total of 18-under 192 on another overcast day.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar matched Yuvraj’s first round tournament low of 61 to zoom 11 spots to tie fourth place at 17-under 193. Kochhar’s round featured an eagle and seven birdies. Italy’s Michele Ortolani (63), who fired two eagles on Thursday, also closed the day in joint fourth position.

Yuvraj Sandhu began the day by dropping his first bogey of the week on the second. However, Yuvraj came roaring back with two birdies and two eagles on the front-nine. Sandhu landed his tee shot within two feet of the pin on the Par-4 seventh to pick up his first eagle while for his next eagle on the Par-5 ninth. Yuvraj landed his approach within three feet of the flag.

The 28-year-old Sandhu, an international winner, then produced five consecutive birdies from the 10th through the 14th thanks to all aspects of his game coming together. At that stage Yuvraj enjoyed a commanding five-shot lead. However, he had a horrid last four holes where he made three bogeys in exchange for a birdie that reduced his lead.