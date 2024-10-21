Chandigarh: Zonal youth, heritage festival begins at Panjab University

The Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival 2024 of Zone 1 started at Panjab University (PU) at the law auditorium on Monday. Noted singer Bhupinder Babbal was the chief guest at the inaugural function. UT director culture affairs Sorabh Kumar Arora was the guest of honour. Various competitive events will be organised at seven different venues during the festival. About 2,000 students are expected to participate in various events. (HT File)

The five-day event started by paying tributes to Paras, one of the team members of the PU Bhangra team and a student of the department of sociology, who passed away last week in a road accident.

Addressing the students, PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig motivated the participants and highlighted the importance of extracurricular activities in students’ life. PU registrar YP Verma and dean students’ welfare Amit Chauhan were also present.

This year Zone 1 includes both Zone A and Zone B of Chandigarh region. As many as nineteen teams from different colleges and institutions are participating in various events like dramatics, dance performances, literary items, fine arts and heritage items. Events of shabad, bhajan, folk instruments and folk orchestra were organised on the first day.

