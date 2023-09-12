Chandigarh: 27 dengue cases surface in first 11 days of Sept

Compared to 26 dengue cases in the entire month of August, 27 people have contracted the infection in just 11 days of September, as per health authorities in Chandigarh. A total of 76 dengue infections have been reported in Chandigarh so far this year. (HT File Photo)

While only three cases surfaced in June, the number rose to 10 in July as monsoon activity picked up, before climbing to 26 in August and now 27 in September, with 19 days of the month still to go.

The virus that causes dengue fever is transmitted by the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquito, recognised by black and white markings on its legs. Hence, authorities have cautioned residents to prevent water stagnation that allows mosquito breeding, apart from taking steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Aedes mosquitoes are primarily active during daylight hours, with their peak biting periods occurring in the early morning and late afternoon. They typically target the ankles, feet, lower legs and arms.

UT health services director Dr Suman Singh said they were keeping a close watch on the dengue situation and will reserve more beds for dengue patients if needed. She assured that health department teams were vigilant and equipped to address any potential situation.

So far, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Burail, Daria, Dhanas and Ram Darbar have been identified as the most dengue-prone areas in the city.

Additionally, Hallomajra, Behlana, Khudda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher, Maloya, Sarangpur, and Sectors 19, 20, 22, 25 and 27 have been identified as areas with increased susceptibility.

Dengue symptoms can range from mild to severe depending on the strain and how the disease is being managed. It is caused by the dengue virus (DENV) that has four strains, namely DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4.

Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands and rash. People may also experience severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding from gums or nose, fatigue or restlessness even after they recover from the fever.

The infection can progress from mild to severe. Severe cases can lead to dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS), which can be life-threatening. Hence, it must be diagnosed on time to ensure the health threats due to the disease are controlled, as per health experts.

