Chandigarh: 30-year-old sentenced to 10-year jail for possessing 308 gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2025 10:28 AM IST

The convicted youth has been identified as Vishal, 30, of Patiala and was arrested by the crime branch team in 2022 with 308 grams of heroin

The district court on Thursday sentenced a youth, held with 308 gram of heroin in 2022, to 10 years of imprisonment.

The convict already had two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act in Punjab. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The convict already had two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act in Punjab.

The convicted youth has been identified as Vishal, 30, of Patiala, who was then booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on him.

He was arrested by the crime branch team with 308 gram of heroin. A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at Sarangpur police station.

As per the prosecution, on October 14, 2022, the crime branch team was deputed outside the EWS Colony in Dhanas. The team noticed a grey Maruti Suzuki Swift car, coming toward them from the colony. Upon seeing the team, the driver tried to turn the car. Suspicious on the move of the driver the team rushed towards him. He tried to throw away a packet from his hand but was caught by the police. Upon searching, 308 gram of heroin was recovered from him. Police investigation revealed that the accused used to bring drugs from Dwarka in Delhi and supply these to Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula areas.

Two cases were already registered against the convict under the NDPS Act in Punjab.

