Chandigarh: 8-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run accident

An eight-year-old boy was hospitalised after a speeding taxi ran over him before driving off in Daria village on Tuesday afternoon.

Pawan Kumar of Daria village, an eyewitness to the accident, said the boy, Irshad, was playing on the roadside near Anda turn around 2 pm, when the accident took place.

The child was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, from where he was referred to PGIMER. He remains under treatment for injuries to the chest and abdomen.

The taxi driver, Amar Singh, 32, of Kharar, was arrested later and granted bail soon after.

He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Industrial Area police station.