Chandigarh: At 8.9°C, day temp sinks to 13-year low

After recording chilly nights for weeks, Chandigarh on Wednesday saw the bitter cold spill into the day too, as the city’s maximum temperature crashed to 8.9°C, a biting 9.5 degrees below normal and lowest in 13 years. Motorists use headlights during the day amid dense fog in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Down from 15.2°C on Tuesday, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was second only to 6.1°C, recorded on January 8, 2013.

The tumbling mercury made Chandigarh colder than even snowy reaches of Kashmir, where Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 13.3°C and Pahalgam 10.6°C, while Gulmarg was comparable at 8.2°C.

Even Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh were warmer at 17°C and 14.8°C, respectively.

While Chandigarh’s minimum temperature rose from 2.8°C on Tuesday to 3.8°C on Wednesday, it was still 3.1 degrees below normal.

Season’s first ‘severe cold day’, orange alert for more fog

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the season’s first “severe cold day”, declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10°C and the maximum is over 6.5 degrees below normal.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul attributed the sudden drop in temperature to dense fog persisting through the day, blocking sunlight and forcing commuters to use headlights even at noon.

Forecasting very dense fog on Thursday as well, IMD has issued an orange alert, the second highest of the four-coloured warning system, asking people to be prepared.

However, relief is around the corner, as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the region around January 16, which will change the course of cold North-Westerly winds and bring in warm and humid Easterly winds.

Dense fog grounds 22 flights

Dense fog disrupted air traffic at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Wednesday with a total of 22 flights, including 11 arrivals and 11 departures, getting cancelled due to poor visibility conditions.

The cancelled departures were scheduled for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Pune and Kolkata, while the cancelled arrivals were to land from Pune, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.