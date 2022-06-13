Chandigarh: Bharatanatyam workshop concludes

A 10-day Bharatanatyam workshop was organised at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26. The workshop ended on Saturday with a dance performance by students, who were guided by Nandini Gupta and her team. Chief guest Brother Philip Pinto congratulated the participants and school management for the vibrant programme. Principal Sister Arti commended the efforts of the students and Gupta.

Man held for abetting 21-yr-old’s suicide

A day after a 21-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at a private university here, the Ambala police arrested a man for abetment to suicide on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Hari Om, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The woman’s father had on Saturday told the police that Om had allegedly troubled his daughter, forcing her to take the extreme step. He was sent to judicial custody.

Man arrested with 6gm heroin

Police arrested a 24-year old man with 6.32 gm heroin near Kishangarh Chowk on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Kishan alias Anda of Manimajra. A drug case has been registered at the IT Park police station.

Atharv, Vedant, Pratyaksh emerge chess champions

Atharv Singh Negi with four points in Under-9 open category, Vedant Garg with 4.5 points in Under-13 open category and Pratyaksh Goel with four points in under-17 open category emerged as champions in the Chandigarh Chess Championship 2022 which concluded at Chandigarh Baptist School in Sector 45 on Sunday. A total of 56 boys and girls participated in different categories.

Abhinav enters main draw

Fifth seed Abhinav Sangra, Love Pahal and Sachit Thakur qualified for the main draw in the boys’ under-16 singles category during the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Sunday. Parmarth Kaushik, Pragun Thakur, Vansh Punia and Devansh Parajuli also qualified. Fourth seed Bhicky Sagolshem qualified for the main draw in the boys’ under-18 singles.

Woman held for trying to deliver drugs to hubby in jail

A woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to deliver drugs to her husband who is lodged in Ambala Central Jail. The accused, identified as Manisha of Dera Bassi, was found in possession of 8.23-gram heroin after she was checked on the basis of a suspicion. Her husband, Tabish, is lodged in jail in connection to a theft case. Manisha was presented before a court on Sunday and sent to two days in remand. A case has been registered at Baldev Nagar police station.