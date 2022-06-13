Chandigarh: Bharatanatyam workshop concludes
A 10-day Bharatanatyam workshop was organised at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26. The workshop ended on Saturday with a dance performance by students, who were guided by Nandini Gupta and her team. Chief guest Brother Philip Pinto congratulated the participants and school management for the vibrant programme. Principal Sister Arti commended the efforts of the students and Gupta.
Man held for abetting 21-yr-old’s suicide
A day after a 21-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at a private university here, the Ambala police arrested a man for abetment to suicide on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Hari Om, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The woman’s father had on Saturday told the police that Om had allegedly troubled his daughter, forcing her to take the extreme step. He was sent to judicial custody.
Man arrested with 6gm heroin
Police arrested a 24-year old man with 6.32 gm heroin near Kishangarh Chowk on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Kishan alias Anda of Manimajra. A drug case has been registered at the IT Park police station.
Atharv, Vedant, Pratyaksh emerge chess champions
Atharv Singh Negi with four points in Under-9 open category, Vedant Garg with 4.5 points in Under-13 open category and Pratyaksh Goel with four points in under-17 open category emerged as champions in the Chandigarh Chess Championship 2022 which concluded at Chandigarh Baptist School in Sector 45 on Sunday. A total of 56 boys and girls participated in different categories.
Abhinav enters main draw
Fifth seed Abhinav Sangra, Love Pahal and Sachit Thakur qualified for the main draw in the boys’ under-16 singles category during the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Sunday. Parmarth Kaushik, Pragun Thakur, Vansh Punia and Devansh Parajuli also qualified. Fourth seed Bhicky Sagolshem qualified for the main draw in the boys’ under-18 singles.
Woman held for trying to deliver drugs to hubby in jail
A woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to deliver drugs to her husband who is lodged in Ambala Central Jail. The accused, identified as Manisha of Dera Bassi, was found in possession of 8.23-gram heroin after she was checked on the basis of a suspicion. Her husband, Tabish, is lodged in jail in connection to a theft case. Manisha was presented before a court on Sunday and sent to two days in remand. A case has been registered at Baldev Nagar police station.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
