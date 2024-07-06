Chandigarh: Blood cancer patient ends life at GMSH-16

A 44-year-old cancer patient ended her life at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Saturday evening. As part of her treatment, the patient received blood transfusion on Saturday. However, around 4 pm, she went to a washroom and hanged herself from the shower using her dupatta. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman, a resident of Karnal, was admitted to the hospital on July 4 for treatment of anaemia and was also undergoing chemotherapy at PGIMER for chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood.

As part of her treatment, the victim received blood transfusion on Saturday. However, around 4 pm, she went to a washroom and hanged herself from the shower using her dupatta. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the hospital staff, she could not be revived and was declared dead shortly after.

Police were promptly informed of the incident and all necessary legal formalities were carried out according to protocol. The hospital will conduct a postmortem examination on Sunday to ascertain the exact cause of death.