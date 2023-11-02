News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Brigadier’s widow gets relief from out-of-the-blue resumption order

Chandigarh: Brigadier’s widow gets relief from out-of-the-blue resumption order

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Nov 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Reprimanding the Estate Office, Chandigarh chief administrator-cum-finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade has set aside the letter through which the woman was told to supply the resumption order issued on June 10, 1993, for her house in Sector 10, something that she and her husband never received

A grieving army officer’s widow, who received an unexpected property resumption jolt through an UT Estate Office order after her husband’s death, has received relief from the UT chief administrator.

The Brigadier had passed away on October 22, 2022, following which his widow applied for property transfer in her name on the basis of her husband’s registered will, when she was informed about the resumption order by the Chandigarh Estate Office. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Brigadier had passed away on October 22, 2022, following which his widow applied for property transfer in her name on the basis of her husband’s registered will, when she was informed about the resumption order by the Chandigarh Estate Office. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Reprimanding the Estate Office, UT chief administrator-cum-finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade has set aside the letter through which the woman was told to supply the resumption order issued on June 10, 1993, for her house in Sector 10, something that she and her husband never received.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vikas Jain, counsel for the woman, Raminder Kaur Virdi, widow of Brigadier Sahib Singh Virdi, in the plea said the army officer had purchased Plot Number 14 in Sector 10 in 1965 and since then had used it for private residence.

The Brigadier passed away on October 22, 2022, following which Raminder applied for property transfer in her name on the basis of her husband’s registered will.

It was then that she learnt from officials at the Estate Office that the site in question “was resumed in 1993”. Jain contended that no resumption order was presented to her and only an entry in the resumption register, dated June 10, 1993, was cited.

On June 13, 2023, the Estate Office issued a letter asking her to furnish any restoration order in respect of the 1993 resumption order, without showing the supporting resumption order, which is totally illegal, arbitrary and liable to be set aside, Jain appealed.

On its part, the Estate Office submitted said as per a website entry, the property in question stood resumed on June 10, 1993, on account of misuse, but the record of said file was not traceable. Therefore, to proceed further, the appellant was rightly asked to furnish the restoration order in respect of the resumption order.

Setting aside the Estate Office’s orders , the chief administrator said, “The Estate Office is the custodian of the record relating to properties falling under its jurisdiction. So, how can they ask the appellant to produce the restoration order when they themselves failed to show the resumption order.”

He directed the office to consider the property transfer claim of the woman afresh, and pass a well-explained speaking order as per law and as per available record within three months.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out