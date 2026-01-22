Chandigarh: CPDL rolls out its monthly electricity billing system

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has commenced monthly electricity billing for domestic and non-domestic consumers with effect from January 19, 2026, marking a step towards enhancing operational excellence, billing accuracy, transparency and streamlined processes for consumers. Consumers are encouraged to use only these official CPDL channels for billing queries, complaints or service requests and avoid sharing personal details such as OTPs with unauthorised sources. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the development, CPDL spokesperson said, “From January 2026, CPDL will roll out monthly electricity billing for all domestic and non-residential consumers in Chandigarh, replacing the existing bi-monthly cycle. This move, in line with JERC’s directions, will provide relief from high consolidated bills, improve transparency, and strengthen operational efficiency. Consumers will also be able to access duplicate bills directly on their mobile phones at no additional cost, making billing more convenient and customer-friendly.”

By shortening the billing interval, CPDL aims to ensure that billing reflects actual usage patterns more accurately. To support consumers through this transition, CPDL has launched WhatsApp service that can be accessed by sending “Hi” to 9240216666. Consumers can also call 19121/9240216666, available 24x7. CPDL mobile application is also available on Android and iOS, and consumers can also visit www.chandigarhpower.com website for any query.

