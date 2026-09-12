Why did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann get ‘kicked out’ of their Milton home? Nearly $1M loss amid KJ allegations

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s former Georgia mansion has sold for $3.67 million, bringing fresh attention to the property as their 15-year-old son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., faces serious criminal allegations. The 15,600-square-foot Milton home, known as The Manor, closed on June 30, according to property records obtained by NYPost. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s former mansion sold for $3.67 million after years of debt, foreclosure trouble and legal fights. (Twitter)

The sale came months after the house was relisted for $4.65 million in February 2026. Its price was cut several times before the final deal. The mansion had previously sold for $2.75 million in December 2024, shortly before a planned foreclosure auction.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s mansion fell from $6 million Zolciak and Biermann bought the house for $880,000 in October 2012, months after their wedding. By early 2023, they had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan tied to the home, and Truist Bank began foreclosure action.

The mansion first went on the market in October 2023 for $6 million. In December 2024, the property sold for $2.75 million, just before a scheduled foreclosure auction.

Biermann later accused Zolciak of hurting the sale process and said she rejected offers below $3.85 million because she feared she would not have enough money to buy another home. He asked the court to give him control over sale decisions.

Also Read: Who are Brielle, Ariana, and Kaia? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's children in focus amid allegations against KJ

US Marshals removed Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann The sale did not immediately end the couple’s time at The Manor.

On April 8, 2025, US Marshals arrived and removed the former couple from the home. A legal filing said they had stayed on the “premises over and beyond the term for which they rented to them.”

The removal took about three hours. That same day, Zolciak was reportedly selling furniture from the house on Instagram, including her daughter Ariana Biermann’s bedroom set for $10,000.

Also Read: Where is KJ Biermann now? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son released on bond despite explosive video claims

The Manor relisted at $4.65 million before sale The new owners put the mansion back on the market in February 2026 for $4.65 million. The listing highlighted seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, a home theater, a private massage room and a detached garage suite.

The price did not hold. It dropped to $4.19 million in March and $3.89 million in May before the property finally sold for $3.67 million on June 30.

The final price was nearly $1 million below the 2026 relist price and well below the $6 million asking price in 2023.

Zolciak later said she had moved to a smaller Georgia home. On “Watch What Happens Live” in July 2025, she said, “I just moved into a brand new home that I love at the end of February. I’m happy, it’s great, it’s perfect."