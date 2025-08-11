Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: DAV College faculty put on notice over disability harassment complaint by asst prof

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 06:58 am IST

The UT State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, acting under provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, has directed all four to submit their replies by August 20

The UT State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has issued notices to the principal and three assistant professors of DAV College, Sector 10, following a disability harassment complaint filed by an assistant professor.

The notice states that prima facie offences under Sections 89 and 92 of the Act appear to have been committed. Proceedings in the case are scheduled to begin on August 25. (HT File Photo)
The notice states that prima facie offences under Sections 89 and 92 of the Act appear to have been committed. Proceedings in the case are scheduled to begin on August 25. (HT File Photo)

The commissioner’s office, acting under provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, has directed all four to submit their replies by August 20.

The notice states that prima facie offences under Sections 89 and 92 of the Act appear to have been committed. Proceedings in the case are scheduled to begin on August 25.

The complainant, who has 50% permanent locomotor disability, has alleged repeated manhandling, harassment, blackmail, verbal abuse and discrimination by the three faculty members, who are from the mathematics, chemistry and commerce departments.

The complaint cites multiple incidents between January 2023 and May 2025.

According to the complaint, repeated appeals to college authorities since 2023 yielded no effective action, prompting escalation to the state commissioner.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: DAV College faculty put on notice over disability harassment complaint by asst prof
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On