Chandigarh: DAV College faculty put on notice over disability harassment complaint by asst prof

The UT State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has issued notices to the principal and three assistant professors of DAV College, Sector 10, following a disability harassment complaint filed by an assistant professor. The notice states that prima facie offences under Sections 89 and 92 of the Act appear to have been committed. Proceedings in the case are scheduled to begin on August 25. (HT File Photo)

The commissioner’s office, acting under provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, has directed all four to submit their replies by August 20.

The notice states that prima facie offences under Sections 89 and 92 of the Act appear to have been committed. Proceedings in the case are scheduled to begin on August 25.

The complainant, who has 50% permanent locomotor disability, has alleged repeated manhandling, harassment, blackmail, verbal abuse and discrimination by the three faculty members, who are from the mathematics, chemistry and commerce departments.

The complaint cites multiple incidents between January 2023 and May 2025.

According to the complaint, repeated appeals to college authorities since 2023 yielded no effective action, prompting escalation to the state commissioner.