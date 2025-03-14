Chandigarh: DAV College officiating principal steps down

The officiating principal of DAV College, Sector 10; Jyotirmaya Khatri has resigned from his post. He had submitted a request regarding this which has been accepted by the DAV College management in New Delhi. Interestingly, the college hasn’t had a regular principal since October 2022, and has been run with officiating principals since then. (HT File)

Khatri’s tenure began on August 31, 2024. As per the letter by the management body to Khatri of the history department (letter with HT), the request by him to resign as officiating principal was sent on Thursday and accepted on the same day. He has been asked to handover charge to the next senior most teaching faculty member, Mona Narang, an associate professor with the department of mathematics, with immediate effect.

As per a faculty member who wished anonymity, the decision comes after Holi celebrations in the college on Thursday where the matter had escalated. It was further alleged that there are two unions in DAV College and he was showing favouritism towards one of them while the other was sitting on protest for around the past week in the college. His tenure also saw one of the faculty members get accused of sexual harassment, and no action has been taken in this case till now.

Meanwhile, Khatri said, “It’s a simple resignation and it’s an internal matter.” He added that he had no issue with anyone and will continue as a professor with the college.

UT director higher education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said the matter has not been brought before him and the management committee of private aided colleges can make such appointments which are later confirmed by the department.

Interestingly, the college hasn’t had a regular principal since October 2022, and has been run with officiating principals since then. The college has advertised the post three times in the last two years. Brar added, “We have written to the college to expedite the appointment of a regular principal.”

Former professor of English at the college, Anil Bhatia highlighted that such a resignation and its acceptance is illegal. “As per the Panjab University academic calendar, the college’s governing body has the power to accept resignations or take such decisions. A non-statutory body like the management committee of the college has usurped its power and the UT higher education department and Panjab University are both mute spectators to this,” he added.