Chandigarh: Ex-DSP RC Meena jailed for 7 years in 70-lakh graft case

Convicted for his role in a ₹70-lakh bribe case from 2014 on Friday, former Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Chander Meena, 68, was sentenced to seven years in prison by a special CBI court on Saturday.

Another convict in the case, Aman Grover, owner of Hotel KLG in the city, received a four-year jail term.

Special CBI judge Alka Malik imposed fines of ₹1 lakh and ₹20,000 on Meena and Grover, respectively, marking the end of a decade-long legal battle, involving over 30 prosecution witnesses.

The graft case, registered by the CBI in 2015, stemmed from a complaint filed by city resident Guneet Kaur, who alleged that Meena and Grover demanded bribe to prevent the arrest of her family in connection with a property dispute with Grover’s mother-in-law Deepa Duggal.

On Friday, the court found Meena guilty under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 13(1)(d)(2) the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Grover under Section 120-B IPC.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including the testimony of Sanjay Dahuja, a co-accused who turned approver, and a CFSL report confirming traces of incriminating substances on Grover’s hands after receiving the bribe money.

Sub-inspector (SI) Surinder Kumar, the fourth accused in the case, died during the trial. As per case files, Grover, acting as an intermediary, facilitated the ₹75-lakh bribe demand, which was ultimately negotiated down to ₹70 lakh, with a significant portion intended for the cops.

Complainant Guneet’s parents Gurkirpal Singh Chawla, Jagjit Kaur Chawla and her brother Hamrit Singh Chawla were all booked in a property dispute case by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of UT police on the complaint of Deepa Duggal. The family owns petrol pumps and are also restaurateurs, as per officials.

Ram Chander Meena, then a DSP in the EOW, supervised the investigation, with SI Surinder Kumar acting as the investigating officer (IO).

Aman Grover, Deepa Duggal’s son-in-law, contacted Guneet, informing her that Meena and Kumar were demanding a bribe to prevent the arrest of her family and broker a compromise.

The ₹70-lakh bribe was to be paid as ₹40 lakh in cash to the cops and a ₹30-lakh post-dated cheque in favour of Grover’s mother-in-law. Grover’s friend Sanjay Dahuja, managing director of Berkeley Group in Industrial Area, was said to be in touch with the cops.

Guneet instead filed a complaint with CBI, leading to registration of a case on August 13, 2015. The CBI set up a trap, resulting in the arrest of all four accused. Dahuja later became an approver (prosecution witness).

Upon the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence, Grover appeared visibly shocked, prompting judge Malik to inquire about his well-being. Grover responded that he has an anxiety issue.

Following the sentencing, Grover and Meena were escorted from the courtroom. Grover was immediately surrounded by family members, who provided him water.

