Chandigarh: Female cop handed four-year rigorous jail term for graft

Stating that the convict has misused her position and instead of assisting needy women was indulging in corrupt practices, a special CBI court has awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to a woman head constable of Haryana Police for accepting ₹5,000 as bribe in September 2016. The complainant had alleged that Haryana Police head constable Ritu Bala demanded a bribe of ₹ 10,000 for helping him and his wife in connection with a prostitution complaint lodged against them by a woman, who had accused them of forcing her into flesh trade. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The cop, Ritu Bala, was held guilty under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) punishable under 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

She was posted at the ACP Kalka office when she was arrested on the complaint of a Chandigarh resident, Amarjit Singh.

The complainant had alleged that Bala demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for helping him and his wife in connection with a prostitution complaint lodged against them by a woman, who had accused them of forcing her into flesh trade. The first instalment was fixed at ₹5,000. As Singh did not want to pay the bribe, he approached CBI that laid a trap and arrested Bala.

In court, Bala pleaded that she had children to look after, so a lenient view be taken, whereas the CBI public prosecutor, Narender Singh, argued that the convict was a public servant and was assigned duties at women help desk. However, she indulged in corrupt acts and an exemplary punishment should be given to her that would deter other persons from indulging in such offences.

The special CBI court observed that the convict despite being a woman and posted on a responsible seat, instead of benefitting the needy, was trying to misuse the genuine grievances of other women in fulfilling her illegal needs, by demanding bribe.

“By doing so, on the one hand, the convict was not looking into the grievances of the women who had approached her and on the other hand was benefitting herself by asking the persons against whom the complaints were made to pay bribe. By doing so, the convict was assuring them of leaving them out from the complaints,” it observed, while awarding a four-year rigourous jail sentence.

