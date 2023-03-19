Chandigarh: Hope for gallbladder cancer patients not eligible for surgery

In a relief for patients suffering from late-stage gallbladder cancer, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has started irreversible electroporation (IRE) procedures to treat the cancer where surgical resection is not possible. Gallbladder cancer often grows undetected due to the relatively hidden location of the gallbladder and no specific symptoms. (Shutterstock)

Through IRE, the cancer tumour is given short-term electric pulses with high voltage to break tumour cells, allowing healing.

PGIMER was the first institute in the country to start IRE procedures for the treatment of liver and pancreas cancers. As the institute started recording positive results in treating these cancers through this technique, a proposal was approved to start IRE trials on gallbladder cancer patients as well.

Dr Naveen Kalra, professor at PGIMER’s radio diagnosis and imaging department, said, “So far, PGIMER has conducted the IRE procedure in around 35 liver cancer and 10 pancreas patients, which produced positive results. The department then proposed IRE trials for gallbladder cancer patients to the Science and Engineering Research Body (SERB), a statutory body of the department of science and technology, Government of India. The project has been approved with funding of ₹50 lakh and PGIMER has started the trials.”

“Gallbladder carcinoma or cancer (GBC) is the most common malignancy of the biliary tract worldwide. Patients mostly choose surgical resection for treatment, wherein the gallbladder is removed from the body. However, when cancer is diagnosed in later stages, it also affects the adjacent organs, leaving no option for surgery. In such cases, doctors perform chemotherapy, but with poor prognosis. IRE procedure is regarded as a good treatment option for such patients,” Dr Naveen said.

“IRE, wherein electric pulses with high voltage are delivered to the tumour, is done under general anaesthesia. Multiple needles are inserted into the gallbladder mass in parallel orientation using CT for image guidance. Doctors believe chemotherapy with electroporation may improve treatment outcome,” Dr Naveen said.

“Both sets of patients, those receiving only chemotherapy and those getting both chemotherapy and percutaneous IRE, will be part of the trials that will include 30 patients. If the patient is picked for the trials, the treatment will be provided for free. After successful completion of trials, PGIMER will offer the procedure in a full-fledged manner and may cost around ₹1 lakh per patient,” the doctor said, adding that under the supervision of Dr MS Sandhu, head, radio diagnosis and imaging department, PGIMER had already successfully treated 10 gallbladder cancer patients with IRE.