Chandigarh: Jailed scribe used friend’s mobile phone to make threat call

Former journalist Sanjiv Majahan, who is in jail in connection with a property grab case, had used the mobile phone of a Sector 37 resident for making a threat call to the prime witness in a murder case on November 22.

Mahajan, who is currently lodged in the Burail jail, was taken to court for a hearing when he had made the call, said police. The very next day, police had booked him for threatening the man, who is the main witness in the murder of a Jind resident at the parking lot of the old district court in Sector 17 in September 2019.

The same day, police also gave an undertaking in the high court to file a status report by December 13 on the complaint regarding the threat call.

The police had traced the mobile phone used by Mahajan to Nitish, a resident of Sector 37. His statement has been recorded before the magistrate.

Sources said that Nitish claimed that he is known to Mahajan and had gone to court to meet him on November 22. Mahajan reportedly asked him for his mobile phone to make a call, and Nitish gave it to him in “good faith”. Nitish reportedly told the magistrate that he was not aware to whom the call was made or what conversation took place.

Cops to face action too: SSP

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, has sought a report from the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), police lines, about cops deployed on duty to escort prisoners from the Burail jail to court. “We will be taking action against the police personnel who were accompanying the accused and allowed him to use the mobile phone,” he said.

Police have already moved an application in the district courts for Mahajan’s production warrants, which will be taken up on Friday. Police intend to question Mahajan in the murder case and procure his voice samples to match with the call recordings.

Complainant records statement

The police have also got the statement of the complainant, Rohit, a resident of Sunny Enclave, recorded before the magistrate. Sources said he claimed that he had got a call from a person identifying himself as Sanjiv Mahajan, who told him to withdraw from the murder case.

Rohit is the prime witness and complainant in murder of Jind resident Tejinder Singh. Four men had shot him dead while injuring his friend in 2019.