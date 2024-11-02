Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man refuses to gamble on Diwali, murdered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 02, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Jagdish, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Chandigarh 10 days earlier for work, was visiting his uncle's house for Diwali, when he was allegedly attacked by four neighbours

Enraged over a 26-year-old youth turning down their invitation to join them for gambling on Diwali night, four men beat him to death in Kaimbwala on Thursday night.

Chandigarh Police received information about the altercation around 10 pm and despatched teams to the scene. (iStock)
Chandigarh Police received information about the altercation around 10 pm and despatched teams to the scene. (iStock)

Jagdish, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Chandigarh 10 days earlier for work, was visiting his uncle’s house for Diwali, when he was allegedly attacked by four neighbours.

According to police, the group was persuading Jagdish to join their gambling session. When he refused, a heated argument erupted, quickly escalating into violence. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Jagdish with stones and sticks, causing severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Jagdish succumbed to his injuries.

Police received information about the altercation around 10 pm and despatched teams to the scene. Following investigation, Sector 3 police registered a murder case and apprehended the four accused, who reportedly live in the same building on rent.

