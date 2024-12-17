Menu Explore
Chandigarh: MC officer put on notice for nod to mobile towers at Diljit concert

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The towers were reportedly installed temporarily to ensure uninterrupted network coverage during the event, which drew a large audience

An executive engineer from the municipal corporation’s road division has been put on show-cause notice for allegedly granting unauthorised permission to Bharti Airtel Limited to set up three mobile towers on wheels at the Sector-34 exhibition ground for singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on December 14.

Trouble brew for the officer when concert organisers submitted a complaint to municipal commissioner Amit Kumar about the mobile towers by a private firm, which was not part of the organising team. (HT)
The towers were reportedly installed temporarily to ensure uninterrupted network coverage during the event, which drew a large audience. Airtel was reportedly instructed by executive engineer Ajay Garg to deposit 20,000 plus GST into MC’s bank account for the temporary installation.

However, trouble brew for the officer when concert organisers submitted a complaint to municipal commissioner Amit Kumar about the mobile towers by a private firm, which was not part of the organising team.

Subsequently a show-cause notice was issued by MC’s chief engineer Sanjay Arora. It read, “It appears that you granted the permission without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority and without following the proper procedure required for granting such permissions. In view of this, you are hereby served this show-cause notice to explain your position as to why you granted permission for the installation of three mobile towers without approval from the competent authority and without following the proper procedure. Written reply must reach the office of chief engineer within three days from the issue of the notice. If a satisfactory response is not filed within the stipulated time frame, disciplinary action will be taken against you as deemed appropriate.”

