Chandigarh MC 33 crore for tertiary water management

: To help improve tertiary water management, the Central government has released a grant of ₹33 crore for the municipal corporation.

Speaking about the same, a spokesman said the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has given the grant as a first instalment for the projects costing ₹170 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Elaborating, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said the projects will include the laying of treated tertiary water lines in left out areas to supply treated water in the city at an estimated cost of ₹89 crore; providing 24x7 water supply in 13 villages in convergence with 24x7 city water supply project at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore and strengthening of existing sewerage system at an estimated cost of ₹21 crore.

Mitra said the residents of the 13 villages Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Kishangarh, Khuda Alisher, Sarangpur, Daria, Dhansa, Behalana, Mauli, Makhanmajra will get 24 x 7 canal water supply after the implementation of the project, adding that the existing sewerage network will also be strengthened by laying new sewer lines and replacement of outlived old sewer lines.

“The tertiary treated water distribution network will be laid in the left out area in the city and in Industrial Area for its usage for maintenance of parks as well as in Industries for washing. It will save about 10 MGD of potable water,” she said..

The civic body is expected to prepare detailed project reports for these works and will call the tenders shortly.