Chandigarh: Micro-chipping in stray dogs for census gets MC finance panel nod

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday accorded approval for implementing micro-chipping in stray dogs for census and improved vaccination management by purchasing 1,000 microchips, along with applicator and reader, at an approximate cost of ₹4 lakh. The members discussed various agenda items in detail and accorded approval for various development projects, including renovation of a public toilet block at Sector 37-D; special repair of electrical installations at Cremation Ground in Industrial Area, Phase 1; decorative light system in Sector 30 market; and installation of street lights in various places, among others. (HT File Photo)

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Kuldeep Kumar on Monday, and attended by commissioner Anindita Mitra and other committee members, namely councillors Jaswinder Kaur, Lakhbir Singh, Ram Chander Yadav, Taruna Mehta, along with other senior MC officers.

The committee also discussed the terms and conditions of a 99-year lease deed to be executed between the UT health department and MC for construction of Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir on 0.3 acre in Indira Colony, Manimajra, with monthly rent of ₹2 lakh.

Terms and conditions of lease deed to be executed between UT school education department and MC for lease of 4 acres in Manimajra for 99 years on monthly rent of ₹21.44 lakh were also taken up. The committee recommended that these terms be presented in the next General House meeting for discussion and approval.

The committee also recommended to discuss the agenda regarding rates, policy guidelines, and terms and conditions for booking of commercial grounds through e-auction during the House meeting.