Fri, Nov 21, 2025
Chandigarh: MoU paves way for compressed biogas facility at Dadumajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 08:54 am IST

The MoU, signed at the municipal corporation office, marks a significant push toward scientific waste processing, reducing landfill burden, and promoting renewable energy in the city

Municipal corporation and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to establish a state-of-the-art segregated organic municipal solid waste (SOMSW)-based compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Dadumajra under the design–build– finance–operate (DBFO) model, in a step toward sustainable waste management and clean energy generation.

Officials emphasised that the plant will strengthen Chandigarh’s environmental goals by improving waste processing capacity and reducing landfill emissions. (HT Photo)
The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organisations, including Amit Kumar, commissioner, Himanshu Gupta, joint commissioner, CB Ojha, chief engineer; and Inderdeep Kaur, medical officer of health from MC Chandigarh as well as Ajit Thakur, executive director, Alok Kumar, general manager and Sachin Swami, manager from IOCL.

The agreement was formalised by CB Ojha, chief engineer on behalf of MCC and Ajit Thakur on behalf of IOCL.

Under the collaboration, MC Chandigarh will supply 200 tonnes per day (TPD) of segregated organic waste and 30 TPD of cow dung, while IOCL will design, construct, finance, and operate the CBG plant. Additionally, MCC will provide 10 acres of land at the Dadumajra dumping ground on a nominal lease. The project also includes 33% green belt development, adherence to CPCB norms, and acceptance of up to 10% mixed unsegregated waste.

Officials of both entities emphasised that the plant will strengthen Chandigarh’s environmental goals by improving waste processing capacity, reducing landfill emissions, and lowering dependence on fossil fuels, contributing significantly to the city’s long-term vision for sustainable development.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Municipal Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a compressed biogas plant at Dadumajra, enhancing waste management and clean energy efforts. The project, involving 200 tonnes of organic waste daily, aims to reduce landfill reliance and boost sustainability, marking a significant step for Chandigarh's environmental goals.