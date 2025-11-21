Chandigarh: MoU paves way for compressed biogas facility at Dadumajra

Municipal corporation and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to establish a state-of-the-art segregated organic municipal solid waste (SOMSW)-based compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Dadumajra under the design–build– finance–operate (DBFO) model, in a step toward sustainable waste management and clean energy generation. Officials emphasised that the plant will strengthen Chandigarh’s environmental goals by improving waste processing capacity and reducing landfill emissions. (HT Photo)

The MoU, signed at the municipal corporation office, marks a significant push toward scientific waste processing, reducing landfill burden, and promoting renewable energy in the city. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organisations, including Amit Kumar, commissioner, Himanshu Gupta, joint commissioner, CB Ojha, chief engineer; and Inderdeep Kaur, medical officer of health from MC Chandigarh as well as Ajit Thakur, executive director, Alok Kumar, general manager and Sachin Swami, manager from IOCL.

The agreement was formalised by CB Ojha, chief engineer on behalf of MCC and Ajit Thakur on behalf of IOCL.

Under the collaboration, MC Chandigarh will supply 200 tonnes per day (TPD) of segregated organic waste and 30 TPD of cow dung, while IOCL will design, construct, finance, and operate the CBG plant. Additionally, MCC will provide 10 acres of land at the Dadumajra dumping ground on a nominal lease. The project also includes 33% green belt development, adherence to CPCB norms, and acceptance of up to 10% mixed unsegregated waste.

Officials of both entities emphasised that the plant will strengthen Chandigarh’s environmental goals by improving waste processing capacity, reducing landfill emissions, and lowering dependence on fossil fuels, contributing significantly to the city’s long-term vision for sustainable development.