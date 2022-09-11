Chandigarh: Now, Sector-47 resident loses ₹1.3 lakh to power bill scam
The Sector-47 resident lost ₹1.3 lakh to online fraudsters who threatened her of power connection disconnection by posing as electricity department staff
Police have cautioned residents against the fraudulent text messages regarding unpaid power bills, with yet another resident falling prey to the scam.
The latest FIR has been registered on the complaint of a Sector-47 resident who lost ₹1.3 lakh to online fraudsters posing as electricity department staff.
The complainant, Balwinder Kaur, told the police that she got a text message on her mobile phone on August 23, informing that their electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill was not paid soon. When she called the phone number mentioned in the message, no one answered.
Later, she got a call back and the caller, who identified himself as Mukesh Sharma from electricity department, asked her to click on a link shared by him. He asked her to pay a nominal fee and took her debit card details for it. Subsequently, ₹1.3 lakh were withdrawn from her and her husband’s accounts through multiple transactions.
On her complaint, police have registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy at the Cyber Crime police station. On September 7, two city residents had reported similar fraudulent withdrawals from their accounts, causing them a loss of nearly ₹13 lakh.
-
Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon
Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening. But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department officials. They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards.
-
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy
City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner's cheque worth ₹6 lakh. Gurugram's Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.
-
Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.
-
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
-
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
