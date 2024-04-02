 Chandigarh: PGI launches ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ to promote hygiene - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: PGI launches ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ to promote hygiene

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 02, 2024

The inauguration of “Swachhta Pakhwada” witnessed the administration, faculty members, resident doctors and various hospital officers participating in a solemn “Swachhta” pledge ceremony held at Nehru Hospital

To maintain cleanliness and hygiene across the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the institute has embarked on “Swachhta Pakhwada”, a two-week-long cleanliness drive, on Monday.

Additionally, a “Swachhta” walkathon is planned to raise awareness and foster a culture of cleanliness within the PGIMER. (HT File Photo)

The inauguration of “Swachhta Pakhwada” witnessed the administration, faculty members, resident doctors and various hospital officers participating in a solemn “Swachhta” pledge ceremony held at Nehru Hospital. Similar ceremonies took place at different centres and departments within PGIMER, including the advanced cardiac centre and advanced paediatric centre.

To engage the PGIMER community in promoting cleanliness, a series of cleanliness-related competitions, such as mascot designing, poster-making, slogan creation, rangoli art and dance, have been organised. Additionally, a “Swachhta” walkathon is planned to raise awareness and foster a culture of cleanliness within the institute.

As a token of appreciation for outstanding efforts in maintaining cleanliness, “Swachhta” awards will be conferred upon sanitation and housekeeping staff who have demonstrated exemplary dedication. Furthermore, areas within the institute that have consistently upheld cleanliness standards will also be recognised during the culmination of “Swachhta Pakhwada”.

Tuesday, April 02, 2024
