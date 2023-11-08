close_game
Chandigarh: PGI's eye centre to function 24x7 for Diwali injuries

Chandigarh: PGI’s eye centre to function 24x7 for Diwali injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 08, 2023 07:16 AM IST

PGI has circulated an emergency roster for the centre, under which staff will work in two shifts — from 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am — to deal with eye-related emergencies in Chandigarh

Amid Diwali festivities, eye specialists at PGIMER’s Advanced Eye Centre will be available round-the-clock from November 11 to 14 to handle eye injuries.

Amid Diwali festivities, eye specialists at PGIMER's Advanced Eye Centre will be available round-the-clock from November 11 to 14 to handle eye injuries in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Amid Diwali festivities, eye specialists at PGIMER’s Advanced Eye Centre will be available round-the-clock from November 11 to 14 to handle eye injuries in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

The hospital has circulated an emergency roster for the centre, under which staff will work in two shifts — from 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am — to deal with eye-related emergencies.

Doctors have also advised citizens to celebrate the festival of lights by lighting diyas and lights, and avoid firecrackers, which not only lead to burns and eye injuries but also pollute the environment.

