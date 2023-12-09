close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PGI’s orthopaedics team bags bronze medal at AO trauma research Olympiad

Chandigarh: PGI’s orthopaedics team bags bronze medal at AO trauma research Olympiad

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2023 06:04 AM IST

The orthopaedic surgery department at PGIMER, Chandigarh, has a dedicated section led by Dr Mandeep Dhillon, focusing on foot and ankle issues.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s orthopaedics team specialising in foot and ankle issues, won the bronze medal in the AO Trauma Research Olympiad held in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

The foot ankle team led by Dr Mandeep Dhillon and including Dr Siddhartha Sharma and Dr Sandeep Patel is actively involved in executing multiple projects within this specialised area. (HT)
The foot ankle team led by Dr Mandeep Dhillon and including Dr Siddhartha Sharma and Dr Sandeep Patel is actively involved in executing multiple projects within this specialised area. (HT)

The orthopaedic surgery department has a dedicated section led by Dr Mandeep Dhillon, focusing on foot and ankle issues. The foot ankle team, including Dr Siddhartha Sharma and Dr Sandeep Patel, is actively involved in executing multiple projects within this specialised area.

Patel presented a paper based on consultant Sharma’s PhD research, guided by Dhillon. The project involved examining cases with talus malunion, possibly constituting one of the largest series globally.

The AO is a non-profit organisation dedicated to surgical treatment of trauma and musculoskeletal disorders.

