Chandigarh police tighten checks to arrest surge in crime

Amid rising incidents of organised crime, gang rivalries and recent firing cases, Chandigarh Police have intensified security across the city by launching a large-scale naka (checkpoint) drive. On the first day, 3,957 vehicles were checked, with 234 challans issued and 67 vehicles getting impounded. (HT Photo)

During a special operation conducted on March 24 and 25, police checked as many as 7,983 vehicles, issued 437 challans and impounded 114 vehicles.

On the first day, 3,957 vehicles were checked, with 234 challans issued and 67 vehicles getting impounded.

Sector-wise, Sector 11 (588 vehicles) and Sector 3 (567 vehicles) witnessed the highest number of checks. In terms of enforcement, Sector 11 recorded the highest challans (32), followed by Sector 36 (29). Among seizures, Sector 3 led with 15 vehicles seized, while Sector 36 reported nine impoundments.

On the second day, the drive was further intensified, with 4,026 vehicles checked, resulting in 203 challans and 47 vehicle seizures.

The most extensive checking was carried out in Sector 11(434 vehicles), Sarangpur (420 vehicles) and Sector 19 (408 vehicles). The highest number of challans were issued in Sector 11 (37), followed by Sector 36 (27) and Industrial Area (22). In terms of impoundments, the Industrial Area topped the list with 10 vehicles seized, while Sector 34 reported seven cases.

The intensified checking comes in response to a surge in targeted shootings, extortion attempts and gang-related violence across the tricity region.

Police have moved into an alert mode, setting up checkpoints at key entry and exit points, crowded areas and other sensitive locations to monitor suspicious activity.

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said the drive will continue in the coming days to maintain law and order and curb criminal activities.