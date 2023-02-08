Chandigarh: Protesting aided colleges’ staff hold march in Sector 26

Hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff of privately managed, government-aided colleges of Chandigarh held a massive protest against the Chandigarh administration near Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, on Wednesday.

The protesting staff also tried to march towards the governor house, but were stopped by the police. Continuing their protest for the eighth day, the protesters raised slogans against the UT administration and demanded immediate resolution of their issues. The staff have been protesting over the delay in implementation of central service rules for teachers and 6th Pay Commission for non-teaching staff at privately managed, aided colleges.

Dr Sumit Goklaney, representative of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of aided colleges, alleged that the UT adviser and education secretary had refused to meet them. “The administration is not paying heed to our legitimate demands and indirectly encouraging private education to thrive in Chandigarh’s vicinity at the cost of commercialisation of the education system,” he said.

“We will intensify our protest in the coming days, given the insensitive attitude of the administration,” said Inderpal Singh Sidhu of SGGS College, Sector 26, who is also a senator of Panjab University.

On Thursday, the staff have planned a protest at Matka Chowk in Sector 16.