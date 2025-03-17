Chandigarh: Rain relief ends as temperature soars to summer levels

The cool respite from the rain on Holi did not last long, as the maximum temperature climbed by four notches on Sunday with the return of clear weather. The rain, associated with a Western Disturbance, is likely to be the last for a while as summer settles in. With the clear skies returning, the temperature in Chandigarh rose to 28.5°C on Sunday, 1.9 degrees above normal. (HT photo)

Now, as the Western Disturbance subsides and no other systems are expected soon, the mercury will rise steadily, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature had dropped to 24°C on Saturday following 5.4 mm of rain, offering residents a final touch of winter. This was the lowest since 22.3°C on March 5. But with the clear skies returning, the temperature rose to 28.5°C on Sunday, 1.9 degrees above normal.

On Monday, it is expected to surpass the 30°C mark again, as seen last week, and continue to rise in the coming days. IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul noted, “We are unlikely to experience another rain spell in the near future. Only strong WDs lead to rain during this season, and according to the long-range forecast issued by IMD, there won’t be many such systems during summer this year.”

With the night sky clearing, the minimum temperature fell from 17.1°C on Saturday to 13.3°C on Sunday, 0.1 degree below normal and the lowest since 10.9°C on March 9. Due to the recent rain and rising temperatures, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to a satisfactory level (51 to 100). It was 60 on Sunday and is expected to remain below 100 during the summer due to the heat.