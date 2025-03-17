Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Rain relief ends as temperature soars to summer levels

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Mar 17, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Now, as the Western Disturbance subsides and no other systems are expected soon, the mercury will rise steadily, according to the India Meteorological Department

The cool respite from the rain on Holi did not last long, as the maximum temperature climbed by four notches on Sunday with the return of clear weather. The rain, associated with a Western Disturbance, is likely to be the last for a while as summer settles in.

With the clear skies returning, the temperature in Chandigarh rose to 28.5°C on Sunday, 1.9 degrees above normal. (HT photo)
With the clear skies returning, the temperature in Chandigarh rose to 28.5°C on Sunday, 1.9 degrees above normal. (HT photo)

Now, as the Western Disturbance subsides and no other systems are expected soon, the mercury will rise steadily, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature had dropped to 24°C on Saturday following 5.4 mm of rain, offering residents a final touch of winter. This was the lowest since 22.3°C on March 5. But with the clear skies returning, the temperature rose to 28.5°C on Sunday, 1.9 degrees above normal.

On Monday, it is expected to surpass the 30°C mark again, as seen last week, and continue to rise in the coming days. IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul noted, “We are unlikely to experience another rain spell in the near future. Only strong WDs lead to rain during this season, and according to the long-range forecast issued by IMD, there won’t be many such systems during summer this year.”

With the night sky clearing, the minimum temperature fell from 17.1°C on Saturday to 13.3°C on Sunday, 0.1 degree below normal and the lowest since 10.9°C on March 9. Due to the recent rain and rising temperatures, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to a satisfactory level (51 to 100). It was 60 on Sunday and is expected to remain below 100 during the summer due to the heat.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On