Chandigarh: Revival of Geriatrics Centre project on PGIMER’s mind

The Geriatrics Centre project could not take off in 2019 for want of adequate funds under the National Programme for the Healthcare of Elderly scheme
The 250-bed Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre will offer dedicated OPD and emergency services to the elderly patients under one roof, besides host of diagnostic facilities. (Shutterstock)
The 250-bed Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre will offer dedicated OPD and emergency services to the elderly patients under one roof, besides host of diagnostic facilities.
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

With an aim to provide holistic healthcare to senior citizens under one roof, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to revive its Geriatrics Centre project that has been hanging in balance for three years.

In March 2019, the Union government had approved a 250-bed Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre at the institution under the National Programme for the Healthcare of Elderly (NPHCE) scheme.

As per the proposal sent by PGIMER in 2018, the centre will have six storeys, including two basements. DM and MD courses in geriatrics are also planned to produce specialist doctors.

“When proposed in 2018, the project was estimated to cost around 469 crore. Though it was approved in 2019, the project could not be taken up as adequate funds were not available under the NPHCE scheme for all states. But we are keen on reviving the project as early as possible and will secure funds under other health schemes or hospital’s general funding,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director, administration, PGIMER.

He added, “Earlier, the facilities at the centre were proposed on the lines of a similar centre in Madras Medical College, Chennai. However, we are now preparing a new detailed project report (DPR) based on the centre at AIIMS, Delhi. Once funds are secured, we hope to begin construction by early 2023.”

As per PGIMER’s plan, the Geriatrics Centre will have dedicated OPD and emergency services, besides adequate diagnostic facilities, including CT scan, ultrasound and blood tests, in one place. Currently, elderly patients have to travel from one building to another for consultation. Besides, easy access to healthcare for the elderly, the centre will also aid research in geriatrics.

