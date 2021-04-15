Chandigarh’s 24x7 water supply project to be high on green gains

Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, conservation of groundwater and cutback in water wastage in the city from existing 36% to 15% are some of the environmental gains that will come along the 24x7 water supply project once it’s fully implemented.

The work on the ambitious ₹500-crore project is set to start in February 2022.

“In addition to 24x7 water supply to Chandigarh households, the project will reduce carbon dioxide emission by 5.2 lakh tonne up to FY 2039-40,” said Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief general manager NP Sharma. He added that the project qualifies as ‘climate’ as well as ‘clean technology’ programme as the total greenhouse gas emissions will reach a lower level than the carbon dioxide emitted by the existing system.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited will get a loan of about ₹400 crore from French firm Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the remaining ₹100-crore grant from the European Union (EU) to execute the project, which will ensure 24-hour water supply daily.

“The project envisages improving the water supply system with better energy efficient devices and increasing the reach of water supply to every household. This will help in energy saving, ultimately leading to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and lesser demand of groundwater,” Sharma said.

Water is the primary medium through which climate change influences the earth’s ecosystem. In Chandigarh, due to continuously rising population, the water demand is being met by the groundwater resources.

There are 248 tubewells provided by the Chandigarh municipal corporation for water supply directly into the underground reservoir as well as the distribution network. The tubewells are operated for six to 22 hours daily. However, due to substantial pumping, deeper aquifers are under great stress and have been depicting declining water levels.

“Chandigarh is growing warmer since it came up in 50s. This is due to rapid development and change in intensified climate conditions of hydrological cycle. Such climate variability and change influence the groundwater systems both directly through replenishment by recharge and indirectly through changes in groundwater use, which are further modified by the land use change activities in Chandigarh,” states the project report.

“The project scheme will decrease and ultimately cutoff the usage of groundwater, which would ultimately lower the pressure on underground water. This will help in improving the groundwater condition and micro-climatic conditions of Chandigarh,” Sharma said.

The project also aims to improve the social conditions in the city. “Improved water supply system will upgrade the overall socio-economic condition too. Also, decrease in water-related diseases; leakage reduction; improved usage-based billing will provide community-based adaptation, which aims to achieve climate change adaptation in tandem with development goals,” he added.

Green Impact