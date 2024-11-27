Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh’s AQI continues to remain ‘poor’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 27, 2024 10:10 AM IST

As per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI was 233 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the mean values of all the stations at 4 pm. On Monday it was 267

The air quality index (AQI) of the city continued to remain in the poor category for a third day in a row after slightly improving towards the end of the last week. Temperature also continued along similar lines.

AQI between 201-300 is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Earlier this month it had crossed 400, which is considered severe. (HT File)
AQI between 201-300 is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Earlier this month it had crossed 400, which is considered severe. (HT File)

As per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI was 233 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the mean values of all the stations at 4 pm. On Monday it was 267.

AQI between 201-300 is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Earlier this month it had crossed 400, which is considered severe.

As per IMD officials, the recent spike in AQI is due to temperature inversion and its a result of the recent fall in temperature. AQI is likely to stay along similar lines in the coming days as well.

The maximum temperature fell from 26.9°C on Monday to 26.7°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature fell from 11°C on Monday to 10.7°C on Tuesday. In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 25°C and 27°C while minimum temperature will remain around 10°C.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On