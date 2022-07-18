Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.
Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation. Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.
Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
All-party meet: Centre’s actions have left Punjabis feeling alienated: Harsimrat Badal
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed concerns about the recent developments, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala with an AK-74. She said that Punjabis are feeling alienated because the central government has assured to allot land in Chandigarh to Haryana for a separate assembly.
Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered
Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party's Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp. As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA.
Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall
Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.
