Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship

Bhaumika, a student of Chandigarh’s Sri Aurobindo School, bagged the medal at the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Himachal Pradesh, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs
Chandigarh’s Bhaumika posing with her Wushu Championship gold. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh's Bhaumika posing with her Wushu Championship gold. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
