Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases dip to 15

Mohali logged seven cases and Panchkula one, taking tricity's daily Covid tally to 23, lower than 30 the day before.
Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 19, 22, 25, 26, 27, 33, 42 and 47, Dhanas and Manimajra. (Representative Image/Reuters)
Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 19, 22, 25, 26, 27, 33, 42 and 47, Dhanas and Manimajra. (Representative Image/Reuters)
Published on May 28, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After reporting 23 cases on Thursday, highest in three months, Chandigarh recorded 15 fresh infections on Friday.

Mohali logged seven cases and Panchkula one, taking tricity’s daily tally to 23, lower than 30 the day before.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 19, 22, 25, 26, 27, 33, 42 and 47, Dhanas and Manimajra.

Mohali’s seven cases included five from Mohali city, and one each from Kharar and Dera Bassi.

The drop in daily infections also brought down tricity’s active caseload from 163 to 151.

Among the positive patients, 91 are in Chandigarh, 40 in Mohali and 20 in Panchkula.

Sign out