Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases dip to 15
After reporting 23 cases on Thursday, highest in three months, Chandigarh recorded 15 fresh infections on Friday.
Mohali logged seven cases and Panchkula one, taking tricity’s daily tally to 23, lower than 30 the day before.
Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 19, 22, 25, 26, 27, 33, 42 and 47, Dhanas and Manimajra.
Mohali’s seven cases included five from Mohali city, and one each from Kharar and Dera Bassi.
The drop in daily infections also brought down tricity’s active caseload from 163 to 151.
Among the positive patients, 91 are in Chandigarh, 40 in Mohali and 20 in Panchkula.
-
Mehbooba, Omar visit slain YouTuber Amreen Bhat’s home; slam Central, J&K governments
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah visited the home of slain TV artist and YouTuber, Amreen Bhat at Chadoora on Friday. Both the former chief ministers expressed condolences to the family of Bhat at their homes in Hushroo Chadoora, a day-and-a-half after gunmen opened fire on the prominent video maker on Wednesday evening killing her and injuring her 10-year-old nephew.
-
Mohali | Six held for trying to sell retd Colonel’s 10 acres
A vigilant property dealer's suspicions led to the arrest of six men who were trying to sell a retired army officer's land using forged documents. The six men had contacted a realtor in Mohali, Amarinder Singh Sidhu, offering to sell him 10 acres of land in Tangori village, Mohali, for ₹20 crore. On Friday, they sought ₹4 crore more as earnest money. Smelling a rat, Sidhu contacted the police about the transaction.
-
Chandigarh | Snatchers target food delivery boy in Sector 24
Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a food delivery boy near the Sector-24/25 light point on Thursday night. The victim, Mandeep Kumar of EWS Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he worked for an online food delivery service. On Thursday, he was going to Sector 24 to pick up an order for delivery around 10 pm. Jatinder Kumar of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported that four youths intercepted him and demanded all his valuables.
-
TADA court summons Rubaiya Sayeed in her 1989 abduction case
A TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the former home minister and ex-chief minister late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in a case pertaining to abduction in 1989 allegedly involving terrorist-turned-separatist Yasin Malik. Advocate Monika Kohli said, “TADA Court has summoned Rubaiya Sayeed on July 15 at Jammu in her kidnapping case involving JKLF militant-turned-separatist Yasin Malik.” This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case.
-
Dhanas resident kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old neighbour, held
A resident of Dhanas has been arrested for kidnapping and raping his 16-year-old neighbour. The girl's parents had alerted the Sarangpur police station on May 22 that their neighbour had kidnapped their daughter after promising to marry her. On Friday, the police traced the accused to a hotel and rescued the girl. The accused was arrested and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.
