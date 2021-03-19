Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases remain over 200 for second day in a row

The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh shot up to 211 on Thursday against Wednesday’s 201, pushing the active cases to 1,466, highest in the past six months.

The positive cases on Thursday were higher even though the number of tests, at 1,758, was lower than 2,171 on Wednesday.

It was after six months, since September 24 last year, that the daily cases had crossed the 200 mark on Wednesday, after steadily rising over the past week.

With 2,033 cases already in March, the situation is similar to October and November last year when over 2,300 cases were reported each month after the pandemic reached its peak in September.

The city’s case tally now stands at 23,803, highest in the tricity. Of these, 21,978 patients have recuperated and 359 have died.

Slight dip in Mohali, but cases still over 200

Mohali saw a slight dip in the daily cases, with 214 people testing positive on Thursday, compared to 222 on Wednesday.

Over 70% of these cases, at 150, were from Mohali city, while 18 cropped up in Kharar, 17 in Dhakoli, 11 in Dera Bassi, and six each in Kurali and Lalru.

The fresh cases took the total to 22,654, of which 1,672 patients are still infected. As many as 20,574 patients have been cured and 408 have succumbed to the virus.

The district has been reporting over 100 cases for the past nine days. The daily count had crossed the 200 mark with 206 cases on March 14, for the first time since September.

As many as 35,089 people have been vaccinated at 27 private and nine government hospitals in the district since January 16. These include 13,900 senior citizens and 2,190 comorbid people aged between 45 and 59. As many as 4,960 people have received the second dose.

46 test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula’s cases dropped further on Thursday with 46 new cases surfacing across the district, taking the tally to 11,574.

After 96 cases on Tuesday, the highest since November, the district had reported 60 infections on Wednesday.

As many as 31 cases from Thursday’s tally came from sectors, while the remaining were from Batour, Khangesra, Mansa Devi Complex, Pinjore, Sarakpur, besides one from CRPF.

The district has 464 active cases, 10,961 have been cured and 149 have died so far.

Here, 38,861 people have been vaccinated to date, including 18,307 residents aged over 60.