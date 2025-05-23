Chandigarh’s Emergency Operations Command Centre undergoes upgrade

In a move to enhance disaster preparedness, the Emergency Operations Command (EOC) Centre in Chandigarh has undergone a major upgrade, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Thursday. The improvements aim to strengthen real-time coordination, communication systems, and emergency alert mechanisms across the city. The deputy commissioner added that the upgrade includes increasing the number of emergency sirens to 30 to ensure that all sectors and residential areas receive timely alerts in the event of a natural disaster, air raid, or other emergencies. (HT Photo)

“We have already received 15 sirens and expect to receive the remaining 15 within a week,” he added.

He emphasised that the objective is to ensure that no area is left out when a siren is activated. “The upgraded system will allow faster and more accurate alert dissemination across the city,” he said.

With the addition of new sirens, the EOC aims to provide wider coverage and more localised alerts. These sirens will be strategically installed to maximise reach and reduce response time. The command centre is also being equipped with advanced communication infrastructure to enable real-time coordination with key agencies, such as the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and disaster response teams from neighbouring states.

A more robust blackout plan is also being implemented to ensure automatic shutdown of streetlights during emergencies or simulation drills, which is a critical measure during air raid scenarios or military operations.

Equipped with satellite hotlines and technology systems, the EOC will function as the nerve centre for emergency coordination, allowing communication between various departments and agencies.

The centre operates 24x7, continuously monitoring potential threats and ensuring a swift response to any crisis. A dedicated team of five members will work in three shifts of eight hours each to maintain round-the-clock vigilance.

The deputy commissioner emphasised that the upgrades are in line with national disaster management protocols and reflect Chandigarh’s commitment to becoming a safer and more resilient city.