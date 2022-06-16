Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Fragrance Garden gets new toilet block
Chandigarh’s Fragrance Garden gets new toilet block

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said all toilet blocks in markets and parks were geotagged and could be located through Google Maps
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra inaugurating the new toilet block at Fragrance Garden, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday inaugurated a new toilet block at Fragrance Garden, Sector 36, in the presence of area councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty and members of the local residents’ welfare associations.

Set up at a cost of 5.76 lakh near the entrance towards V-5 road, the toilet block has facilities for children also.

Speaking on the occasion, Mitra said all toilet blocks in markets and parks were geotagged and could be located through Google Maps.

QR codes have been provided at each block and can be scanned to report any problem, such as sewerage blockage, water leakage and missing taps.

The commissioner said under the Swachh Bharat Mission, MC was planning to revamp 31 toilet blocks by adding more facilities.

