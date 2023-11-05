Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 introduces new cobalt therapy unit for cancer patients

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is all set to inaugurate a new cobalt therapy unit at Level I, Block-D to provide radiation therapy to cancer patients. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate the unit on Monday. It is cost-effective and efficient for cancer treatment, particularly in areas with limited resources or infrastructure for advanced radiation therapy. (HT File)

The cobalt therapy unit employs gamma rays emitted from a radioactive isotope, cobalt-60, to target and destroy cancer cells. Cobalt therapy unit was historically widely used before modern linear accelerators became more prevalent.

It is cost-effective and efficient for cancer treatment, particularly in areas with limited resources or infrastructure for advanced radiation therapy.

Along with this, Ayushman Bharat Kiosk will also be inaugurated. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Centre introduced Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) to provide healthcare services.

A new Ayushman Bharat Kiosk has been established in GMCH, Chandigarh at Level-I, Block-B. It will serve as an information hub offering citizens access to healthcare services, facilitating appointments, providing information on health insurance and government health schemes, and acting as a resource for various health-related queries.

The country’s inaugural evidence-based millet clinic will be unveiled, focusing on altering dietary preferences by integrating millets into customized diet programs rooted in scientific research, tailored to individual patients’ specific health conditions.

This millet clinic is being started at GMCH, at Level-I, Block-B. It is a healthcare initiative centered around promoting the consumption and benefits of millet.

Millets are a group of highly nutritious grains that have gained attention for their health benefits, including being gluten-free, rich in nutrients, and having a low glycemic index. It is designed to provide evidence-based information, consultations, and services related to incorporating millets into diets for improved health, addressing conditions like diabetes, obesity, and malnutrition.

It emphasises evidence-backed information to guide individuals on the advantages of incorporating millet into their dietary habits.

Operated under the guidance of the biochemistry and dietetics department, the millet clinic aligns with the Union government’s campaign for 2023 as the “International Year of Millets.”

