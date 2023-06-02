Chandigarh’s Harjai Milkha wins US Kids Golf European Championship

Harjai Milkha Singh finished with a two-stroke and score of 211 to walk away with the title in the boys’ under-13 category of the US Kids Golf European Championship on Thursday. Harjai trains at Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Hailing from Chandigarh, Harjai is the son of India’s golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh and grandson of Olympian Milkha Singh.

Playing in freezing conditions, he bettered South African Jordan Botha’s tally of 213. The 11-year-old golfer dedicated the title win to his late grandparents, Milkha Singh and Nirmal Singh. Both of them had passed away in 2021 due to Covid complications.

Speaking on her teenage son’s victory, Kudrat said, “We are thrilled to see Harjai win. He has dedicated the win to his grandparents as he was very close to them.”