Chandigarh’s horticulture, plastic waste to be processed at new integrated plant
With the UT administration favouring a single, city-level plant to process different types of solid wastes – dry, wet and horticulture, the municipal corporation (MC) is rethinking its plan for a dedicated horticulture waste processing plant.
MC is now planning to process its horticulture waste at the proposed city-level integrated solid waste processing plant, for which a request for proposal (RFP) document is being prepared.
“In the RFP, under the scope of work, the responsibility for processing the horticulture waste will be with the new waste processing plant operator. So, we will not need a full-fledged horticulture waste processing plant,” said a senior MC official.
Chandigarh generates around 8 tonnes of horticultural waste per day, but it goes up to 80 tonnes per day during spring and autumn, when trees shed leaves.
According to MC’s original plan, a dedicated horticulture waste processing plant, costing around ₹3.5 crore and having a capacity to process 50 tonnes of horticulture waste per day, was planned on 1.5 acres of MC land at 3BRD on the premises of the existing sewerage treatment plant site.
But in a recent meeting about the new solid waste processing plant, the administration had expressed its reservation over setting up of separate plants for horticulture and plastic wastes. It had suggested that MC incorporate these within the purview of the new integrated plant..
One vendor will be running the integrated plant, though, it may have different units for processing different wastes, said UT adviser Dharam Pal.
For the short-term (till the integrated plant starts functioning), MC will create smaller facilities for processing the horticulture waste, said MC official. The new plant is likely to take another 18 months after tendering process to become fully operational.
Notably, a high-level MC team had recently visited different cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra to inspect facilities for horticulture and plastic waste processing.
MC to explore central rules to manage plastic waste
For plastic waste, MC will now use the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Rules, recently notified by the Union government.
“The plastic waste is very well covered in the EPR. So, we are exploring those options for processing city’s plastic waste,” said the MC official.
The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change had notified the EPR guidelines on plastic packaging under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, on February 18.
The guidelines provide framework to strengthen circular economy of plastic packaging waste, promote development of new alternatives to plastics and provide further steps for moving towards sustainable plastic packaging by businesses.
Reuse of rigid plastic packaging material has been mandated in the guidelines to reduce the use of fresh plastic material for packaging.
Under these producers, importers and brand owners may operate schemes, such as deposit refund system or buy back or any other model, in order to prevent mixing of plastic packaging waste with solid waste.
-
Chandigarh to get dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force
UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday chaired the second state-level Narco Coordination Center meeting, which was convened by Narcotics Control Bureau, deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh. At the meeting, it was decided that a dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force will be set up in Chandigarh, to be headed by an inspector general-rank officer. To be managed by the cyber cell of the UT Police, the project will also rope in college students and volunteers.
-
Auto driver held for raping 15-year-old in Chandigarh forest
An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in the forest area in Sector 50 in broad daylight on Sunday. Police said the accused, Pawan, 31, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 49, is married and has three children. She was taken to the Sector 49 police station and a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
-
Speeding car mows down scooterist in Panchkula
A speeding car left a scooterist dead near the Sector 25 market on National Highway 73 in Panchkula on Tuesday morning. Sukhpal was riding his scooter on National Highway 73 around 6.30 am, when a red Maruti Suzuki Zen car hit him from behind. The car driver took Sukhpal for treatment to Ojas Hospital in Sector 26 and then fled from there. Meanwhile, an eyewitness identified the car, which was impounded by the police.
-
Dadumajra landfill: HC tells Chandigarh MC chief to submit fresh action-taken report
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to submit a fresh action-taken report on the processing and clearing of waste dumped at the Dadumajra landfill. The directions came after MC commissioner Anindita Mitra submitted the civic body's long-range and short-term plan, which the petitioners dismissed as old announcements being made since 2008.
-
Chandigarh: Bidding for fancy vehicle numbers to open on May 28
Registration for the bidding will start at 10 am on May 21 and continue till 5 pm on May 27. The vehicle owner can register on the National Transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number. The link is also available on UT transport department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in. Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction.
