Chandigarh’s Mehakdeep shines at National Kala Utsav

Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Mehakdeep bagged the first prize in the drama solo acting (female) category at the National Kala Utsav 2022-23 held at the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, recently

Mehakdeep is a Class-12 student at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35-D, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mehakdeep, a Class 12 student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35-D, bagged the first prize in the drama solo acting (female) category at the National Kala Utsav 2022-23 held at the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, recently.

As many as 17 UT students — 14 from government schools and three from private schools — participated in the five-day event. Mehakdeep was awarded a trophy and certificate, along with prize money of 25,000. She will also be honoured by the Prime Minister on January 27.

Her solo act was based on Amrita Pritam’s poem Ajj Aakhan Waris Shah Nu. The play, portraying India and Pakistan’s partition, was prepared by the school’s mentor Sameer under the guidance of principal Davinder Kumar.

