Chandigarh’s Nature Interpretation Centre off the ground
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated a Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.
The centre, developed by UT department of forests and wildlife, has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and acting as an information source of nature education.
Speaking of the centre, Purohit said, “NIC will help to draw the attention of nature lovers and environmentalists towards Chandigarh’s premier nature-centric place. The Forest Department, Chandigarh has done a lot of soil and moisture conservation activities inside Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary which in turn helps in checking of silt flowing into Sukhna Lake.”
The NIC centre will depict catchment of Sukhna Lake and the effect of various soil and moisture conservation works. It will also include 3D models of certain herbivores and other mammals; posters on medicinal plants birds, butterflies, reptiles and different faunal species of the region; display of floral diversity, placing trees section of indigenous trees by showcasing annual rings; display of threats to the wildlife and forests areas and interactive activities for the children.
Visitors can visit the centre after obtaining necessary permissions from the forest department, UT administration, Paryavaran Bhawan (2nd Floor), Sector 19-B.
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher lauded the department’s efforts for taking such initiatives and imparting nature’s true knowledge to people, especially young minds.
-
Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak
Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj's son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra. The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 . Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.
-
Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises. The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.
-
Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths
In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials. Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company's owner. CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.
-
Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money
A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday. The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. When he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.
-
Two held in Chandigarh for immigration fraud, 27 passports recovered
Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in an immigration fraud and recovered 27 passports from their possession. The accused, identified as Tajinder Singh, 31, of Mohali and Major Singh Kulkarni, 41, of Amritsar, ran a company, Universal Travels in Sector 47. They further alleged that the accused have shut down their business and fled. The accused were produced before court and sent to a two-day police remand.
