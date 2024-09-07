Chandigarh’s own ‘Disneyland’ on local administration’s mind

Its sight set on boosting Chandigarh’s tourism to further catapult the economy to higher growth, the UT administration has proposed to develop an amusement park, modelled after Disneyland, on 40 acres near Sarangpur village. The tourism ministry has already engaged a consultant to implement the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme in Chandigarh, which aims to holistically develop the city as a prime destination. (HT File Photo)

A tourism department officer presented this plan to the Union tourism minister during a meeting of northern states in Chandigarh on August 22.

Once the proposal gets the ministry’s nod, the park will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The ministry has already engaged a consultant to implement the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme in Chandigarh, which aims to holistically develop the city as a prime destination. The scheme focuses on creating destinations that offer tourists a well-rounded and immersive experience through a destination-centric approach.

The consultant has prepared an inception report evaluating Chandigarh as an entertainment and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination. The report envisions technology-driven experiences to enhance visitor engagement, proposing an integrated entertainment infrastructure with attractions like theme parks, virtual reality zones, gaming areas and live entertainment venues to cater to leisure and entertainment needs.

The report also conceptualises a state-of-the-art convention centre with modern facilities for large-scale conferences, exhibitions and corporate events, positioning Chandigarh as a prime destination for MICE tourism. It proposes integrating technology into visitor experiences, such as augmented reality tours, interactive displays, gamified elements and mobile apps offering personalised recommendations.

The report presents three case studies, highlighting how integrated entertainment facilities can transform a destination into a thriving hub. The first example is Disneyland, California, showcasing immersive experiences through animatronics, augmented reality and interactive rides. The second is Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, known for its seamless technology-driven MICE experiences.

Under the third case study, the report gave the example of Tokyo Disneyland which incorporates cutting-edge technology, such as projection mapping, augmented reality, and virtual reality to create captivating and interactive experiences for visitors.