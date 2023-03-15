Chandigarh’s Sandeep, Hemanta share lead on Day 1 of AVT golf championships

Sandeep Sandhu from the Chandigarh Golf Club and Hemanta Panging from the Chandimandir Golf Club shot even par 72 to take the overall lead across all age categories in the opening round of the two-day AVT Champion Tour’s season finale at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. Chandigarh’s Sandeep and Hemanta share the lead on Day 1 of the AVT golf championships. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

The 50-54 age category competition saw Sukhbir Singh from Gurgaon and Raul Rai from New Delhi led the way with 75 and 76 respectively, while John Wilcox from Mumbai shot 78 and Manav Prakash and Jehangir Tankariwala from Noida and Bangalore shot 78 and 79 respectively In the 55-59 category.

Further in the 60-64 category, Bhupender Singh from Dharamshala shot 78, while Swarndeep Bath and Col GC Sharma emerged leaders in the 65-69 category with 77 and 78. Sanjay Kolhatkar of Pune posted 85 to take the lead in the 70-plus age category.

The team representing New Delhi and comprising Deepak Gupta, Sukhbir Singh, Raul Rai and Padamjit Sandhu on 230 are 6 strokes took the lead in the four-member team competition, ahead of the Chandigarh team comprising GC Sharma, Nipinder Bains, Hemanta Panging and Kishore Malhotra on 236.

As many as 85 outstation players travelled to Chandigarh to compete at this year’s tournament.