Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought fresh status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on its probe into alleged attempt to grab an NRI’s ₹30-crore property in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 5.

The property — House No. 17 in Sector 5 — was owned by one Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Vera Sunder Singh alias Priya Rajvansh. Now, the family members of Rajvansh — her brother Padamjit Singh and second brother Kamaljit Singh’s family have a dispute over property. Priya, who was in a relationship with Chetan Anand, elder brother of actor Dev Anand, was murdered in 2000 in Mumbai. She died issueless.

The high court had ordered CBI probe in October on the plea of Padamjit Singh, 84, a former United Nations executive living in the US, who alleged that a petition filed on July 8, 2020, using his name was not, in fact, filed by him.

The July 8 plea had claimed that Padamjit never sold his 50% share of the property to a woman named Pritam Kaur. However, Padamjit ’s affidavit in August 2020 stated that he had sold his share of property to the woman and that he had authorised none to file the July 8 plea.

When the lawyer appearing in the July 8 petition was questioned, he told court that the matter was brought to him by another lawyer and all requisite permissions to file the plea were obtained on mail.

Subsequently, the HC had sought response from all parties involved, including family members of the NRI’s brother, who had further given power of attorney to a third person, and the woman who had bought the property.

The HC bench of Justice Jitendra Chauhan and Justice Vivek Puri has sought fresh status report by April 29 and directed the registry to provide all the necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI.